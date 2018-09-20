Mumford And Sons Announce New Album And Single

Mumford And Sons 2018. Picture: Chalk Press Agency

Marcus Mumford and do are set to return in November with a fourth LP titled Delta.

Mumford And Sons have announced details of their fourth studio album, which is due later this year.

Described as "a record of differing shades, colours and textures", Delta will be released on 16 November via the band’s own Gentlemen Of The Road label and Island Records.

The first single, Guiding Light, is available now and you can take a listen here:

Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, and Winston Marshall have recorded the new material at The Church studios with producer PauL Epworth and the band are set to announce a sixty date tour around the world, starting in November.

Full details of Mumford And Sons’ world tour will be announced on 4 October.