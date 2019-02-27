Chris Moyles Meets... Mumford and Sons

The Radio X DJ had an intimate chat with Marcus Mumford Ben Lovett about everything from the band's beginnings to how it felt to play Glastonbury.

Mumford and Sons have achieved immense success since they were formed in 2007.

With four studio albums released so far, as many world tours under their belt and a handful of GRAMMYs, BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello under their belt, it's fair to say the band haven't let the grass grow under their feet in the last 12 years.

Now, the Delta rockers have agreed to chat to our very own Chris Moyles in a retrospective interview, which will make Mumford fans feel very nostalgic.

In the fourth instalment of Chris Moyles "meets" series, the Radio X DJ is sitting down for an intimate chat with Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett as they look back at the band's history, right from the very start.

Shot at Kingsmeadow football ground in Kingston, the home of their beloved AFC Wimbledon, Chris Moyles Meets Mumford And Sons will see Chris delve into the beginnings of the band, the success of their Delta album and the phone call they received when being asked to headline Glastonbury Festival.

Watch Chris Moyles Meets Mumford And Sons on Sunday 3 March from 7pm on Facebook.

Watch Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall reveal some of their first times: