VIDEO: Morrissey sparks controversy wearing For Britain badge at Jimmy Fallon performance

The former Smiths frontman has set tongues wagging after he was spotted wearing memorabilia from the far right party.

Morrissey has come under fire after being spotted for wearing a badge which brandishes the For Britain logo.

The former Smiths frontman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, where he performed his rendition of Morning Starship from his upcoming covers album California Son.

However, eagle-eyed fans also noticed the Manchester singer wearing a piece of merchandise from the party, which is known for its nationalist sentiment and far right beliefs.

Morrissey wears a For Britain badge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It's not the first time that Morrissey has endorsed the far right group, which was founded by anti-Muslim activist Anne Marie Waters in 2017- after she lost the UKIP leadership race.

The Suedehead singer was spotted wearing it on stage during his recent Broadway residency and captured outside the venue while signing autographs for fans.

One of the strangest things about Morrissey wearing a "For Britain" badge to me is that his songs were about defying small-mindedness, confronting parochialism and being bored by bigotry in Britain ... but now, living in the US, he’s nostalgic for it. pic.twitter.com/B1DhpFg9PA — Dr Rachel Broady (@RachelBroady) May 9, 2019

