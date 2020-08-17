Morrissey thanks fans for support following mother's death

17 August 2020, 10:52

Morrissey perfoms at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in 2013
Morrissey has thanked his followers for their support and floral tributes following his mother's passing. Picture: Nigel Waldron/WireImage

The former Smiths frontman has thanked his fans for their support and floral tributes after the death of his mother Elizabeth Dwyer, last week.

Morrissey has thanked his fans for their support following the passing of his mother last week.

After asking his fans for their prayers early last week, the former Smiths frontman shared the sad news that his "beloved mother and best friend" Elizabeth Dwyer passed away.

Now, in a new post on Morrissey Central, entitled Mamma Lay Softly, he wrote: "The flowers of solace, comfort and consolation that have arrived at Beechmount - my mother's home for over 30 years, and now, her premature place of rest, are all so Hindu sundar; so beautiful; so expensive; so lavish; so glamorous; so much more than I ever expected that anyone anywhere would bestow on my mother. For my own life I don't care anything, but how my worldwide friends have regarded my mother with such great respect and faithful love is a gift to me that no success, triumphs or riches could match.

"I send you what remains of my love, and I hope that we all survive so that one day, one way, the halls of music and free expression will never again hold the power to exercise their malicious deception that keeps us apart."

The post was accompanied with images of floral tributes which have been sent to his mother's premature resting place.

READ MORE: Morrissey announces death of beloved mother Elizabeth Dwyer

Announcing the news of his mother's death last week, a post on the same website read: "Morrissey's very beloved mother - and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away.

"A service will be held in Dublin where Elizabeth was born.

"All are welcome."

Morrissey was born to Dwyer and his father Patrick Morrissey in Davyhulme in 1959 and spent his teenage years in nearby Stretford.

The relationship between his parents was strained and his father moved out of the family home, but Morrissey is known to have maintained a close relationship with his librarian mother - who encouraged him to read literature.She was thought to have been in her 80s.

READ MORE: What did The Smiths play at their last ever live show?

