Morrissey announces death of beloved mother Elizabeth Dwyer

Morrissey performs at The O2 Arena, London in 2014. Picture: Jim Dyson/WireImage

The former Smiths frontman has revealed his mother and "best friend" has sadly passed away, and a service for her will take place in Dublin.

Morrissey has announced the death of his "beloved" mother Elizabeth Dwyer.

The former Smiths frontman confirmed the news on Friday (14 August) in a short statement shared on morrisseycentral.com, which reads: "Morrissey's very beloved mother - and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away.

"A service will be held in Dublin where Elizabeth was born.

"All are welcome."

The statement was shared with an image of his mother on the beach when she was young, and an Oscar Wilde quote: "All my life's buried here … heap earth upon it."

So terribly sad to hear that Morrissey mother, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed😞 pic.twitter.com/KQzfZ5Oeed — Black-Eyed Susan (@Sweet_Jane_x) August 14, 2020

The news comes Morrissey asking fans to pray for his mother earlier, who he revealed was "in trouble".

Addressing his loyal followers, he declared: "With this broken voice I beseech you, my friends, to offer prayers of hope and prayers of intercession for the recovery of Elizabeth Anne Dwyer, who is my mother, who is in trouble, and who is the sole reason for all the good and motivational things in my life."

He added: "She is me, and without her vahaan koee kal hal … there is no tomorrow. I ask no more of you… for there could be no more to ask."

With it he shared the below image of himself with his mother in the 80s

Morrissey is an artist who wears his heart on his sleeve - today is no different as he reaches out during a heartbreaking, vulnerable time. With his mother seriously ill, I know each of his fans will be praying from the bottom of heavy hearts for her.

Keep faith 🙏 @officialmoz pic.twitter.com/HuFYGrx8rT — Fiona Dodwell (writer & coffee addict) (@Angel_Devil982) August 8, 2020

Morrissey was born to Dwyer and his father Patrick Morrissey in Davyhulme in 1959 and spent his teenage years in nearby Stretford.

The relationship between his parents was strained and his father moved out of the family home, but Morrissey is known to have maintained a close relationship with his librarian mother - who encouraged him to read literature.

