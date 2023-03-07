Morrissey announces new UK headline shows for 2023

Morrissey is set to play new shows in London and Leeds. Picture: Press

The former Smiths frontman will play London's Crystal Palace Park and Leeds' Millenium Square. Find out how to buy tickets.

Morrissey has announced two new UK shows for 2023.

The former Smiths frontman, is set to play a headline gig at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 9th July and Leeds Millennium Square on Wednesday 12th July this year.

The Suedehead singer will be joined by Slow Readers Club at his Leeds date, with special guests for his headline Crystal Palace gig still to be announced.

Tickets for the new dates go general sale from Friday 10th March at 10am.

How to buy tickets to Morrissey's new UK dates:

Both Morrissey's London and Leeds dates go on general sale on Friday 10th March at 10am.

For his London date, the O2 priority pre-sale takes place from Wednesday 8th March from 10am to Friday 10th March at 9am. The Live Nation takes place from Thursday 9th March at 10am to Friday 10th March at 9am. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

See Morrissey's live UK dates and all the ways to buy tickets here.

The singer is also set to embark on European dates this month, which culminate in a return to London for a show at the London Eventim Apollo.

Tickets for Morrissey's Eventim Apollo date are on sale now.

See Morrissey's 2023 spring dates below:

Wed 8th March - Paris Salle Pleyel, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Wed 9th March - Paris Salle Pleyel, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Sun 12th March - Lyon Amphitheatre, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Mon 13th March - Strasbourg Salle Erasme, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Wed 15th March - Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre, Belgium | gracialive.be

Thu 16th March - Brussels Bozar Theatre, Belgium | gracialive.be

Sun 19th March - London Eventim Apollo | gigst.rs/Morrissey

