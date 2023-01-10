Morrissey announces UK date as part of 2023 European tour

Morrissey has announced fresh dates for 2023. Picture: AP/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The former Smiths frontman has announced a date at London's Eventim Apollo as part of his 2023 European tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Morrissey has announced fresh dates for 2023, which includes a stop in his native England.

The former Smiths frontman will play a headline show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London this Spring and tickets go on sale this week.

The controversial figure will also embark on European dates, which see him visit the likes of Paris, Lyon and Antwerp.

Find out everything we know about Morrissey's live dates so far and how to buy tickets.

What is Morrissey's 2023 UK date?

Morrissey will play London's Eventim Apollo on Sunday 19th March.

How to buy tickets to Morrissey at London's Eventim Apollo:

Tickets for Morrisey's 2023 London gig go on sale from Friday 13th January at 10am at Ticketmaster.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals wild night out with Morrissey

What are Morrissey's 2023 European tour dates?

Morrissey's full 2023 dates so far are as follows:

8th March 2023: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

9th March 2023: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

12th March 2023: Lyon Amphitheatre, France

13th March 2023: Strasbourg Salle Erasme, France

15th March 2023: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre, Belgium

16th March 2023: Brussels Bozar Theatre, Belgium

19th March 2023: London Eventim Apollo

How to buy tickets to Morrissey's 2023 European dates:

Tickets for all dates go on sale on Friday 13th January at 10am local time.

READ MORE: When Morrissey wrote a script for Coronation Street...