Noel Gallagher reveals wild night out with Morrissey: "It was one of the funniest nights I've ever had"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about the time he was called up to hangout with The Smiths legend.

Noel Gallagher has talked about the time he was invited on a night out by Morrissey.

The former Oasis frontman is a friend and collaborator of The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, but it turns out he's been friendly with the band's frontman as well.

Speaking to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan, he said: "I had a night out with Morrissey once in LA. It was one of the funniest nights I've ever had with anyone.

"He'd cancelled a load of gigs because he had pneumonia and I was out in LA with people who knew him and he texted me. He said. 'Bring your credit card.'

"And I get to this bar and he's sat there and I go, 'I thought you cancelled all the gigs [because of] pneumonia?' And he said: 'And yet here I am'."

Noel Gallagher reveals wild night out with Morrissey. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Dyson/Getty Images

Noel also praised Morrissey's former bandmate in the interview and revealed the legendary guitarist refused to listen to the tracks for his forthcoming album before he added his guitar parts to it.

Asked how it was working with Marr on his latest effort, he gushed: "Oh. Just amazing. He's just a dude. I'm lucky enough that I can call him and say 'Do you fancy playing on the record?' And he obliges.

"The fascinating thing about him is he refuses to be sent the tracks beforehand. He just turns up on the day and then you just play it and he just reacts to it on the day."

He added: "I'm more of a writer than a player, but Johnny can do both. So watching him do that thing is special for me, because I'm such a fan of The Smiths."

Watch the official lyric video for Noel Gallagher's Pretty Boy single, which features Johnny Marr on guitar:

Noel Gallagher's interview came the same day he announced an open-air gig at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park, which will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023 and mark first outdoor homecoming gig since 2019.

Asked about the choice of location, he said: "Well it’s a Man City stronghold and it’s a new thing they’re putting on in Manchester. I don’t think they’ve put gigs on there before. [...] Wythenshawe… It’s the real deal.”

“Manchester gigs are always special,” the Pretty Boy rocker continued. “Hometown gigs are always great. You’re playing to your own kind.”

Asked about the guestlist, he joked: “It’s going to be extensive. I’ll put people on the guest list who won’t even come.”

It looks like it's going to be a busy summer for Noel as he's also announced a headline gig at Audley End House and Gardens as part of Heritage Live 2023.

The Essex gig will take place on Saturday 5th August with The Zutons and Tom Meighan already confirmed as special guests.

Just announced…

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline Audley End at Saffron Walden, Essex, on Saturday 5th August, 2023!

