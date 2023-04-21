Miles Kane on that viral clip of him watching The Strokes with Alex Turner: "We were buzzing"

Miles Kane on new single Troubled Son and a third Last Shadow Puppets album

The Troubled Son singer commented on the viral clip of himself and the Arctic Monkeys frontman enjoying The Strokes' 2015 Hyde Park gig.

Miles Kane said he was "flying" when watching The Strokes with Alex Turner.

The Scouse rocker and Arctic Monkeys frontman are huge fans of the New York indie rockers and back in 2015, the pair were spotted enjoying their set at their Hyde Park, London gig and the clip has circulated ever since.

Miles Kane talks dancing to The Strokes with Alex Turner. Picture: 1. Press 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine Gallery 3. Jason McDonald/Press

“There was video that went online about that," he said of the memorable clip, which sees them singing and dancing to Is This It track Barely Legal. "We were buzzing and there was a thing where we were gonna watch side of stage, but it’s never as good. The sound isn’t good.

“And we were buzzing," he recalled to Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "We were definitely flying that day. And we went in the crowd and it was one of the best gigs ever to be honest. It just took us right back."

Alex Turner and Miles Kane dancing to The Strokes is all of us watching our favourite band ❤️ @hellojackoliver https://t.co/eMP1Vq8Z1z — Radio X (@RadioX) May 1, 2016

This week saw the 37-year-old rocker announce the details of his new album One Man Band and unveil its first single, Troubled Son - which he revealed is influenced by The Strokes and other guitar-based bands.

"I kind of wanted to go back to the start almost stylistically with songs and go back to writing an album that was no strings, no brass, no choirs, no piano," he told Radio X. "No faff was kind of the blueprint. You know, sometimes you have to go back to go forward and rediscover why I got into music in the first place."

He added: "Troubled Son lyrically and stylistically sets the tone for what's to come."

Watch the official video for Troubled Son below:

Miles Kane - Troubled Son

Miles Kane's One Man Band album will be released on 4th August 2023 via Modern Sky.

Miles Kane's One Man Band tracklist:

1. Troubled Son

2. The Best Is Yet To Come"

3. One Man Band

4. Never Taking Me Alive

5. Heartbreaks The New Sensation

6. The Wonder

7. Baggio

8. Ransom

9. Doubles

10. Heal

11. Scared of Love

