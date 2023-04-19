Miles Kane says it would be “boss” to write a Eurovision song

Miles Kane on new single Troubled Son and a third Last Shadow Puppets album

By Jenny Mensah

The Scouse rocker shared his excitement about the annual competition coming to Liverpool next month and teased gigs coming up in the city.

Miles Kane would "love" to write a song for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The annual competition will be hosted by Liverpool this year after the city beat six other cities in a bid to host the event on behalf of Ukraine.

Asked if he's excited that it's coming to his hometown, the Troubled Son rocker told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "Yes. I am you know and I think the week that it’s happening, we’re doing a couple of gigs in the city, which I think will be announced soon.”

When the DJ pointed out he might have trouble finding a hotel because they've all booked up, he joked: “Well if not, I’ll stay at me mum’s!"

Quizzed if anyone had ever approached him to do a Eurovision song, he revealed: “No, but I’d love to do that. I’d be up for that.”

He added: “I’d give a rock and roll edge to it wouldn’t I? That would be boss. Yeah, maybe one day. Let’s put it out there now. It’s in the universe”.

Miles Kane has discussed Eurovision coming to his home city. Picture: Press

This week saw the Merseyside rocker announce the details of his One Man Band album, which includes lead track Troubled Son and he explained why the "no faff" new material sees him go back to basics.

"I kind of wanted to go back to the start almost stylistically with songs and go back to writing an album that was no strings, no brass, no choirs, no piano," he explained. "No faff was kind of the blueprint. You know, sometimes you have to go back to go forward and rediscover why I got into music in the first place."

He added: "Troubled Son lyrically and stylistically sets the tone for what's to come."

Watch the official video for Troubled Son here:

Miles Kane - Troubled Son

One Man Band will be released on 4th August 2023 via Modern Sky.

Miles Kane's One Man Band tracklist:

1. Troubled Son

2. The Best Is Yet To Come"

3. One Man Band

4. Never Taking Me Alive

5. Heartbreaks The New Sensation

6. The Wonder

7. Baggio

8. Ransom

9. Doubles

10. Heal

11. Scared of Love

