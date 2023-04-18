Miles Kane talks Troubled Son track, says Last Shadow Puppets' third album will happen

Miles Kane talks to Dan O'Connell about his new music and the possibility of a new record from The Last Shadow Puppets. Picture: Press/Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The rocker spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about his new music and the chances of a new Last Shadow Puppets album.

Miles Kane unleashed new single Troubled Son exclusively on Radio X this week and spoke to Dan O'Connell about everything from his new Strokes and The Libertines-inspired record to the chance of a new album from The Last Shadow Puppets.

Speaking about his upcoming record, which sees him go back to basics with no-frills guitar sounds, he explained: "I kind of wanted to go back to the start almost stylistically with songs and go back to writing an album that was no strings, no brass, no choirs, no piano.

"No faff was kind of the blueprint. You know, sometimes you have to go back to go forward and rediscover why I got into music in the first place."

He added: "Troubled Son lyrically and stylistically sets the tone for what's to come."

Watch the official video for Troubled Son below:

Miles Kane - Troubled Son

Kane is of course one half of The Last Shadow Puppets- a supergroup he formed with good friend and Arctic Monkeys' frontman Alex Turner.

Asked about the potential for album number three - which would follow 2008's The Age Of The Understatement and and 2016's Everything You've Come to Expect - he revealed: "Al[ex Turner] was round at ours a couple of weeks ago, we were listening to the new album. We always talk about it, mate - I think before this lifetime is done, a trilogy will definitely be put in place. But we're both on our own little paths at the minute. It'll happen when it happens. It'll happen when me and him are just chilling on the sofa and we start writing tunes, rather than it being a planned sort of thing. I can't see it any time in the future, but definitely at one point."

However, Kane insists album number three would have to come about "naturally" if he happened to be spending lots of time with the Arctic Monkeys frontman.

"It would be a natural thing," explained the 37-year-old rocker. "It definitely wouldn't be, 'Right next Thursday, let's write a new Shadow Puppets album,' because he'd run a mile and I'd I think I'd feel weird.

"It's a hard one to explain, because there's been such a long gap between the two. When we made the first one, it was just natural, we would be in my mum's bedroom, or his mum's conservatory when we were young and still living at home. The second one, he was living in LA and I moved over there for a bit. It was just when we'd spend time together and see what happened."

It's been 15 years since the duo released their critically and commercially acclaimed debut and Kane believes the record is still sounds as "exciting today" as it was when it was released.

Despite the fact that the face of alternative music has changed a lot since then, the Wirral rocker believes that there's a "new energy" coming from young bands again, which he believes he's bringing with his new record.

"What an album, I think we would both agree on that, me and Al. It feels mad that that's 15 years ago. That record still sounds as exciting today. We captured a unique thing there, for sure.

He went on "I sort of embrace it. I do like looking back now and again, but how I feel now. When you look back, there were definitely more rock and roll bands hitting the mainstream, but that did seemed to dwindle off, it's a bit harder to break that top tier. From what I can see from younger bands and new artists, there's definitely a new energy coming again with that guitar stuff. This is what my record sets the tone for and I want to sort of lead the pack and try and smash it out of the park... and get going again."

