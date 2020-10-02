Miles Kane covers Oasis' Hey Now! for (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 25th anniversary

2 October 2020, 19:42 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 19:44

The Scouse rocker has created a rendition of the (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album track exclusively for Radio X.

Miles Kane has recorded a very special version of the Oasis track Hey Now! exclusively for Radio X.

All day we're marking the 25th anniversary of the Manchester band's second studio album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and to help us celebrate the rocker has shared us his rendition of one of it's much-loved album tracks.

Watch him in action in our video above.

READ MORE: Miles Kane gutted to miss Paul McCartney performance with Jaded Hearts Club band

Miles Kane covers Oasis track Hey Now! for 25 years of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?
Miles Kane covers Oasis track Hey Now! for 25 years of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Where is the cover photo from (What's The Story) Morning Glory? taken?

Hey Now! is the fifth song on the album's tracklist, following Hello, Roll With It, Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger.

Produced by Noel Gallagher and Owen Morris, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was recorded at the fabled Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, completed in a staggeringly brief 12 day period during May and June 1995.

The record is the UK’s 5th best-selling album of all time and best-selling album of the nineties, entering the UK album chart at No.1 with 269,000 sales and spending 10 weeks at the top of the charts.

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles has a kitchen update and it's not good

Chris Moyles has a kitchen update and it's not good

Nandi Bushell creartes an original song for Dave Grohl

Rock and Grohl: Nandi Bushell creates original song for Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters

Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die her James Bond soundtrack

Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die from James Bond soundtrack

Music News

Sacha Baron Cohen in the Borat 2 trailer

WATCH: See Sacha Baron Cohen in the official Borat 2 trailer

News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Gallagher in 1994

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Don't Look Back In Anger correct?

Quizzes

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album cover

Celebrate 25 years of Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory? with Radio X

Oasis

The Witches film poster starring Anne Hathaway

Watch the trailer for the remake of Roald Dahl's The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway

News

Oasis before their show at Knebworth, August 1996: aul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan and Alan White

Can you get 100% of the lyrics from Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Quizzes

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album cover

Where's the cover photo from Oasis's (What's The Story) Morning Glory taken?

Oasis

Latest On Radio X

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis in Tokyo, September 1994

The stories behind every track on (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Oasis

Tom Grennan announces second album Evering Road

Tom Grennan announces Evering Road album

Tom Grennan

Noel Gallagher in London, 1995

Noel Gallagher tried to record Wonderwall sat on an actual wall

Oasis

Oasis at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards

Bonehead cried the first time Noel Gallagher played Champagne Supernova

Oasis

Gary Powell is set to present a brand new show on Radio X

The Libertines' Gary Powell joins Radio X

Music News

A screenshot of Noel Gallagher in Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger video

The real story behind Oasis anthem Don't Look Back In Anger

Oasis