Miles Kane covers Oasis' Hey Now! for (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 25th anniversary

The Scouse rocker has created a rendition of the (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album track exclusively for Radio X.

Miles Kane has recorded a very special version of the Oasis track Hey Now! exclusively for Radio X.

All day we're marking the 25th anniversary of the Manchester band's second studio album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and to help us celebrate the rocker has shared us his rendition of one of it's much-loved album tracks.

Hey Now! is the fifth song on the album's tracklist, following Hello, Roll With It, Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger.

Produced by Noel Gallagher and Owen Morris, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was recorded at the fabled Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, completed in a staggeringly brief 12 day period during May and June 1995.

The record is the UK’s 5th best-selling album of all time and best-selling album of the nineties, entering the UK album chart at No.1 with 269,000 sales and spending 10 weeks at the top of the charts.