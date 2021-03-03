Maxïmo Park to perform Our Earthly Pleasures and new album in full

Maxïmo Park to perform Our Earthly Pleasures and new album in full. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Getty Images

The Geordie three-piece are set to play their second album as well as their forthcoming record Nature Always Wins. Find out how to get tickets.

Maxïmo Park are set to perform their second album, Our Earthly Pleasures, alongside their forthcoming album in shows this year.

The Newcastle trio, who released their seventh record Nature Always Wins last week, are encouraging fans to help get it to number one with the pledge to play special shows in September.

Taking to Instagram on (Tuesday 2 March), they wrote: "We're (temporarily) Number 1 in the midweek album charts! We've decided to say thank you by announcing two gigs where we play songs from the new album PLUS our Number 2 record, Our Earthly Pleasures, in full. So many people have asked us to do it over the years, and we have two intimate gigs where we can make those dreams come true! If you buy a ticket plus the new album, you'll be helping an underdog (us) try to stay in the top slot at the end of the week.”

Paul Smith and co will take to London's Przym on Tuesday 7 September, Leeds Beckett Students' Union on Wednesday 8 September and play a newly added date at Manchester Academy 2 on 13 September for the special gigs, which will see them play tracks from the popular album alongside those throughout their career.

Visit maximopark.com for more info and to buy tickets.

Maxïmo Park's Our Earthly Pleasures was released in the UK on 2 April 2007 and included the singles Girls Who Play Guitars, Our Velocity, Books From Boxes and Karaoke Plays.

