The Libertines' Carl Barât and The View's Kyle Falconer advertise songwriting course

The Libertines' Carl Barât and The View's Kyle Falconer. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images, Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns, Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Budding musicians have been asked to register their interest for a Songwriting Camp in Spain, which is described as an "intensive writing and recording course".

Carl Barât and Kyle Falconer have advertised a songwriting and recording course.

The Libertines rocker and The View frontman have shared a poster for a Songwriting Getaway from the team at La Sierra Casa- a luxury songwriting camp based in Spain.

The Getaway, which is said to take place from 8th -15th September 2024, is described as an "intensive writing and songwriting course" from the Same Jeans singer with Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker Barât described as a "very special guest".

Followers have been directed to the La Sierra Casa's website to register their interest in a form.

La Sierra Casa's website explains of their camps: "At La Sierra songwriting camp we are the number one stop for all things songwriting, dive in head first and gain confidence in writing from industry experts, work one on one with successful established artists whether this is your first rodeo or you want to shake off your writers block, La Sierra is the place for you.

"We aim for you to come away with 3-4 songs which you will have the chance to pitch to major publishers (Downtown Music). We have a vast range of high end industry experts who will share their tips from recording, to promotion/management."

The retreat describes itself as "an authentic cave house nestled amongst the golden hillsides of Southeast Spain in the quiet town of El Xinorlet which is a 45-minute drive from the picturesque port of Alicante that boasts daily flights to and from the UK."

When the Libertines rocker isn't guiding budding musicians, he'll be on the road with The Libertines on their live UK dates.

Ahead of their autumn tour, the Run, Run, Run rockers will support the release of their All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade album with summer dates, which include a headline show at On The Beach Brighton on Sunday, July 28th.

They'll be joined The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, The Futureheads and Chappaqua Wrestling.

The Libertines will play On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 28th July 2024. Picture: Press

"There's something about the sea," Doherty told Radio X when asked about playing on Brighton beach for the first time. "There's a calling to it. We're an island nation, aren't we?"

Turning to his Libertines colleague, Pete recalled: "Do you remember the times in Camden, at the end of the night, it'd be two or three in the morning, when we were like 18, 19, and I had my little van? One time we drove down to Brighton."

Barât replied: "There's always that sort of innate attraction to those bodies of water."

The Libertines to headline On The Beach Brighton 2024

The show is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on a special stage on the world-famous beach, with The Kooks already confirmed to play on Sunday 21st July.