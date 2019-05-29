Carl Barât posts casting call for musicians for a female-fronted band that can "act"

Carl Barât posts "casting call" for musicians that can act. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

The Libertines rocker has shared a post on social media calling out for a female-fronted band who can act for a new project.

Carl Barât is looking for talented musicians on social media.

The Libertines rocker shared a "casting call" poster for a project which appears to be called "The Heartless" looking for a female fronted band who can "play and act".

See his poster below, which calls for a "male bassist, male guitarist, male drummer and frontwoman".

Interested musicians who fit the bill should contact theheartlesspeople@gmail.com for more details.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker isn't the only one putting out a casting call this month.

Earlier this week it was reported that the people behind the making of a new Alan McGee film are looking for someone to play Liam Gallagher.

Creation Stories, which is set to tell the story of the Creations Records boss, will begin shooting next month, and its makers are looking for someone with the "swagger" to impersonate for former Oasis frontman.

The call out is looking for a male aged from 18-23 for the role, asking any wannabe Liam Gallaghers in their advertisement: "Do you have swagger? Do you have look? Do you have the voice?

"We are looking for more than just a haircut and a parka."

See their Twitter post below, which was shared on Alan McGee's management page this week:

