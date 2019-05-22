VIDEO: Liam Gallagher uses Snapchat's baby filter and it's adorably terrifying

The former Oasis frontman's son Gene has captured him using the fun filter on Instagram, and it's knocked decades off him.

Liam Gallagher has been captured using the baby filter function on snapchat, giving us an insight into how he was as a kid.

The former Oasis frontman's youngest son Gene uploaded a video of his rock star dad as a "yoot", and it's fair to say he's a chip off the old block.

Watch the clip of the Wall of Glass singer, which was uploaded onto Gene's Instagram Stories, above.

A still of Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary. Picture: Press

Gene may love to have a much about with his famous dad, but it appears he's put his talents to good use by appearing on Liam Gallagher second solo album.

Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer shared a picture of his son, writing: "Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x"

Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x pic.twitter.com/CBXyfY0Gme — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 20, 2019

READ MORE: What we know about Liam Gallagher second solo album so far...

The album is yet to have a confirmed release date, but we do know when to expect new documentary, Liam Gallagher: As It Was to hit our cinema screens.

As It Was, which will tell the story of Gallagher's comeback and the making of his solo album, is set for a very premiere at London's Alexandra Palace on 6 June 2019, which will include a performance from the man himself.

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

As stated in the film's synopsis, As It Was "tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

"Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."



Watch its official trailer here, where Liam details the Oasis split and pokes fun at his brother Noel:

Liam Gallagher's second solo album is "gonna blow people away," says As It Was director