Pete Doherty “refused to listen Arctic Monkeys” and "wouldn't want to be in a relationship with" Alex Turner

The Libertines frontman has revealed he avoided listening to Arctic Monkeys in the early days because he heard they were good.

Pete Doherty has revealed that he refused to listen to the Arctic Monkeys "for a long long time".

The Libertines rocker has given a candid interview in Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast, where he talks about everything from his drug abuse to the heyday of his Camden based band and those who were around them.

"The Arctic Monkeys, I just refused to listen to them," he admitted to Taggart. "And managed to avoid them for a long long time, 'cause I heard they were good and I didn't want to listen to them...".

Talking about a misunderstanding between The Libertines and the Sheffield band, he recalled: "There's been a few things that have happened where I didn't know them by sight and they've come to say hello and I've had them slung out or something, and then when I tried to go say hello I wasn't allowed to go anywhere near their backstage... so I still haven't met them."

Referring to frontman Alex Turner he mused: "I dunno, that fella. I suppose he's a good songwriter, isn't he?"

He added: "I wouldn't want to be in a relationship with him though. He really pulls them apart in those songs, the ones that I've heard, you know?

"There's a few embarrassed girls out there I'll tell you now."

The same podcast saw the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker challenge Liam Gallagher to a charity boxing match.

Asked how he felt about Gallagher nicking his former Babyshambles bandmate, Drew McConnell, for his own band he replied: "I think we should have a sponsored boxing match and the loser gets Drew."

He added: "We would make a fortune for ourselves and for good causes," joking: " I'd have to find myself a sparring partner. Where am I gonna find a Mancunian with size three feet to spar with?

Recalling a time when Liam Gallagher called him out on stage, Doherty said: "I'm not sat here giving it the biggun. Nine out of 10 of my friends laugh at me when I tell them this, but at the V Festival there was a big cock in the crowd, and he said to the crowd 'glad to see Pete Doherty could make it today,' so I owe him one.

"He needs a slap".

