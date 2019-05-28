Pete Doherty calls for charity boxing match with Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and Pete Doherty
The Libertines rocker has joked about the former Oasis frontman stealing his Babyshambles bassist Drew McConnell and thought about a solution.

Pete Doherty thinks he should have a charity boxing match with Liam Gallagher.

The Libertines rocker has talked about the former Oasis frontman in a new interview, where he discussed their rivalry.

Asked on Phil Taggart's Slacker Podcast how he feels about Gallagher nicking his former bandmate, Drew McConnell, he replied: "I think we should have a sponsored boxing match and the loser gets Drew.

When reminded that the Wall of Glass singer goes on daily runs, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker said: "Listen, I weigh him in mate, I weigh him in."

He added: "We would make a fortune for ourselves and for good causes," joking: " I'd have to find myself a sparring partner.

"Where am I gonna find a Mancunian with size three feet to spar with?

Recalling a time when Liam Gallagher called him out on stage, Doherty said: "I'm not sat here giving it the biggun. Nine out of 10 of my friends laugh at me when I tell them this, but at the V Festival there was a big cock in the crowd, and he said to the crowd 'glad to see Pete Doherty could make it today,' so I owe him one.

"He needs a slap".

Liam Gallagher is believed to have taken aim at the Libertines frontman at V Festival 2005 after they missed a support slot on the band's Don't Believe The Truth Tour.

The pair also share children with Lisa Moorish, Liam's daughter Moorish and Pete's son Astile.

