Liam Gallagher wishes himself a Happy Birthday on Twitter: "I'm still a f***ing legend"

The former Oasis frontman has taken to his favourite social media platform to wish himself a happy 48th birthday.

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to wish himself a Happy 48th Birthday.

The former Oasis rocker woke up in high spirits this Monday (21 September), writing on the platform: "Happy birthday to me happy birthday to me I’m still a fucking LEGEND happy birthday to ME 48 and still getting up people noses LFUCKING x".

Happy birthday to me happy birthday to me I’m still a fucking LEGEND happy birthday to ME 48 and still getting up people noses LFUCKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2020

The outspoken rocker was then asked a flurry of questions from his loyal followers... and he was as candid as ever.

Quizzed how it felt to be an old man, he quipped: "48 is not old".

48 is not old — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2020

Asked whether he'd rather stay old forever or if he likes growing up, he replied: "Young spirit oldish body".

Young spirit oldish body — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2020

Most importantly, asked if he could some up his life in one song, he revealed: "Supersonic".

Supersonic — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2020

While Liam had plenty of birthday messages from his fans, he'll probably be waiting a while to get one from his estranged brother Noel.

However, the Shockwave singer seemed to keep upbeat telling one fan he has no regrets wishing his brother a happy birthday earlier this year, because he "meant it".

Noel wished Happy Birthday to you? Because you wished to him. — Mirella (@StivaniMirella) September 21, 2020

Though Liam was pretty candid on his 48th, he's not been as open as some questions posed to him recently.

Fellow Manchester rocker Ian Brown went viral this month for his anti-lockdown and anti-mask views, but when asked what he thought about The Stone Roses frontman's tweets, Gallagher kept uncharacteristically quiet.

Ooh trick question — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2020

His former bandmate and estranged brother Noel also hit the headlines for admitting he refuses to wear a mask in a foul-mouthed rant on Matt Morgan's podcast,

While Liam didn't do much talking, former bandmate Bonehead appeared to show his disapproval for Noel's comments by simply sharing a stock image of someone wearing face mask.

Fans were quick to notice the post, with one Oasis fan account writing: "I wonder if this is directed to noel it must be," and another fan writing: "noel needs to see this".

