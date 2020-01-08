Liam Gallagher had biggest selling vinyl album of 2019

The former Oasis man's second solo outing was last year's most popular vinyl, joining the ranks of Billie Eilish, Joy Division, The Beatles and Queen in the Top 10.

Liam Gallagher had the biggest selling album on vinyl on 2019, it's been confirmed. The former Oasis frontman's second solo LP sold 30,000 copies on vinyl following its release on 20 September last year.

According to the Official Charts Company, the second biggest seller was Billie Eilish with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, which was released in March and notched up 29,000 copies.

Also in the Top 10 best sellers on vinyl were Fleetwood Mac's 1977 classic Rumours (No 3), which was re-pressed in clear vinyl; Queen's Greatest Hits (4); the 50th anniversary edition of Abbey Road by The Beatles (5), Lewis Capaldi's debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (6) and a ruby red vinyl pressing of Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures to mark its 40th birthday (9).

Top 10 Biggest Selling Vinyl Albums 2019

Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. album cover. Picture: Press Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? album cover. Picture: Press Fleetwood Mac - Rumours Fleetwood Mac - Rumours album cover. Picture: Press Queen - Greatest Hits Queen - Greatest Hits album cover. Picture: Press The Beatles - Abbey Road The Beatles - Abbey Road album cover. Picture: Press Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent album cover. Picture: Press Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon album cover. Picture: Press Oasis - Definitely Maybe Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover. Picture: Press Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures album cover. Picture: Press David Bowie - Legacy David Bowie - Legacy album cover. Picture: Press

Also in the Top 40 biggest vinyl sellers for 2019 were The Who's first album in 13 years, WHO at No 18, Arctic Monkeys' AM at 32 and two entries for Foals with Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 (No 22) and Part 2 (No 30).

2019 saw sales in the format rise for the twelfth consecutive year, with 4.3 million vinyl albums sold.