Liam Gallagher had biggest selling vinyl album of 2019

8 January 2020, 07:00 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 07:01

Liam Gallagher 2019
Liam Gallagher 2019. Picture: Tom Beard/Warner Bros

The former Oasis man's second solo outing was last year's most popular vinyl, joining the ranks of Billie Eilish, Joy Division, The Beatles and Queen in the Top 10.

Liam Gallagher had the biggest selling album on vinyl on 2019, it's been confirmed. The former Oasis frontman's second solo LP sold 30,000 copies on vinyl following its release on 20 September last year.

According to the Official Charts Company, the second biggest seller was Billie Eilish with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, which was released in March and notched up 29,000 copies.

Also in the Top 10 best sellers on vinyl were Fleetwood Mac's 1977 classic Rumours (No 3), which was re-pressed in clear vinyl; Queen's Greatest Hits (4); the 50th anniversary edition of Abbey Road by The Beatles (5), Lewis Capaldi's debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (6) and a ruby red vinyl pressing of Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures to mark its 40th birthday (9).

Top 10 Biggest Selling Vinyl Albums 2019

  1. Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not.

    Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. album cover
    Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?

    When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? album cover
    When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

    Fleetwood Mac - Rumours album cover
    Fleetwood Mac - Rumours album cover. Picture: Press

  4. Queen - Greatest Hits

    Queen - Greatest Hits album cover
    Queen - Greatest Hits album cover. Picture: Press

  5. The Beatles - Abbey Road

    The Beatles - Abbey Road album cover
    The Beatles - Abbey Road album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

    Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent album cover
    Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent album cover. Picture: Press

  7. Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon

    Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon album cover
    Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Oasis - Definitely Maybe

    Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover
    Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover. Picture: Press

  9. Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures

    Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures album cover
    Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures album cover. Picture: Press

  10. David Bowie - Legacy

    David Bowie - Legacy album cover
    David Bowie - Legacy album cover. Picture: Press

Also in the Top 40 biggest vinyl sellers for 2019 were The Who's first album in 13 years, WHO at No 18, Arctic Monkeys' AM at 32 and two entries for Foals with Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 (No 22) and Part 2 (No 30).

2019 saw sales in the format rise for the twelfth consecutive year, with 4.3 million vinyl albums sold.

