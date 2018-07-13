VIDEO: Liam Gallagher Played The England Match At His Own Gig

13 July 2018, 13:21

The former Oasis rocker showed England's World Cup game against Croatia as he performed in Switzerland.

Liam Gallagher showed his dedication to the England football team when he played their match against Croatia during his own show.

The former Oasis frontman shared a video on Instagram which saw him singing Rock 'N' Roll star, while the World Cup game was shown in the big screen behind him.

Watch his clip above.

One fan took Twitter to commend the rocker, writing: "Liam Gallagher having the football on in the background while he was on stage tonight, how can you get to that level of not giving a fuck".

After the match at Russia's Luzhniki Stadium, England fans stayed to praise the football team and sang Oasis hit, Don't Look Back In Anger.

Watch the moment here:

The story of Don't Look Back In Anger

Gallagher was among the stars who reacted to England crashing out of the World Cup, calling the team "biblical" and praising their manager Gareth Southgate.

However, the Wall Of Glass singer soon went one step further, shaming the "plastics who said it wasn't coming home," including his estranged brother Noel.

Liam's comments were a reaction to Noel telling fans at his Scarborough gig that football wasn't coming home.

See footage of the moment the crowds booed him in a video shared on Twitter by Darren Ratcliffe:

Noel may have been right about football not coming home, but he wasn't right about who would win the World Cup overall.

Find out who he was backing in our video below:

