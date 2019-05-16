Liam Gallagher's second solo album is "gonna blow people away," says As It Was director

Charlie Lightening has praised the former Oasis frontman's new album and compared it to the band's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Charlie Lightening thinks Liam Gallagher's new album is "gonna blow people away".

The As It Was director has spoken about the former Oasis frontman's second solo record and the follow-up to 2017's As You Were, saying it will be "bigger" than his last and show "progression".

"It’s a continuation of As You Were,” the film maker told NME. "If you look at Definitely Maybe’ and What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

Speaking of new track Once, which will appear on the new album, Lightening added: "I think it’s way better than Wall Of Glass. It hits you harder. "

As It Was, which will tell the story of Gallagher's comeback and the making of his solo album, is set to be released this month.

Watch its official trailer above, which sees Liam blame his brother Noel for the break up of the band.

The world premiere of the documentary is set to take place on 6 June and will include a special performance from the man himself.

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

As stated in the film's synopsis: "As It Was “tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

"Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

Watch the first official teaser for the documentary below:

Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon is set to support Liam Gallagher at his gig in Cork's Irish Independent Park.

The Belter singer whose songs featured twice in Radio X's Best Of British countdown this year, shared a poster which sees him as the special guest at the Oasis legend's Ireland show, which takes place at the Irish Independent Park Cork.

See the line-up poster, which he shared on Twitter, below:

Gerry Cinnamon announced as special guest for Liam Gallagher's Irish gig. Picture: Twitter/Gerry Cinnamon/ Press

READ MORE: Find out where you can see Gerry Cinnamon live this summer

The Manchester legend will play the headline Irish date on 23 June 2019, just ahead of his set at Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 26-30 June this year.

After announcing the gig earlier this year, the Some Might Say rocker teased he would be playing "early Oasis bangers" such as Columbia.

Liam is likely to also debut new material from his second solo album, which he previously revealed should be out before September.



See Liam Gallagher visit his childhood home in this As It Was clip: