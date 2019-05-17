Bono’s son to tour with Noel Gallagher

Elijah Hewson's band Inhaler are set to support Noel Gallagher on tour.

Bono has persuaded his mate Noel Gallagher to take his son Elijah Hewson's band Inhaler on tour with him this summer.

The U2 frontman is old friends with former Oasis man Noel and introduced the 19-year-old musician to the legendary Manchester group's music a couple of years ago.

Now Bono has managed to get Elijah and his bandmates a slot opening for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds this summer - including a slot at Noel’s huge hometown Heaton Park show on 7 June.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Heaton Park poster. Picture: Press

Gallagher was clearly impressed by Inhaler, who he has described as sounding like “early U2". Noel told the BBC: "His son's got something.

"Eli has been getting it together for a few years and has gone through the stages most young people do. He started off a bit like The Clash, a bit angry.

"They're going to do some gigs with me in the summer. "They're a bit like the Bunnymen and early U2, which is a surprise."

Inhaler are currently on a UK tour with Stockport rising stars Fuzzy Sun, before joining Blossoms and Courteeners on their festival warm up dates this summer. Their new song, My Honest Face, arrives at the end of June.

As well as Elijah, Noel's 19-year-old daughter Anais Gallagher - who has snapped several photos of Inhaler and worked on their artwork - is set to join her dad on tour in Japan to get some experience under her belt after starting a course in photography.

However, Noel says he's warned his daughter that she won't be getting much time to be a tourist and go shopping as he wants her to learn "the brutality" of his work.

He said: "She's doing a photography course at uni and she's coming on tour with me. We're going to Japan. It will be good for her to see the brutality of my regime.

"I was like, 'You're going but there's no such things as days off.' "She was like, 'What about shopping?' I went, 'You won't be doing any.'"

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have issued a new version of their current single, Black Star Dancing, remixed by French DJ/producer Nicolas Laugier, aka The Reflex. You can listen here: