Reading & Leeds announce Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish, QOTSA & Disclosure for 2021

Reading and Leeds festival organisers have announced the mammoth acts set to top the bill next year.

Reading and Leeds festival has announced its headliners for 2021.

The twin festivals, which usually take place across August Bank Holiday Weekend, were forced to cancel their events this year due to COVID-19, but organisers have now told fans what to expect on the line-up next year.

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of The Stone Age have all been confirmed for the festivals, which take place at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively.

QUIZ: Can you guess the year of these Reading & Leeds line-ups?

BRIT Award-winning rapper Stormzy and Oasis legend Liam Gallagher were both set to play Reading and Leeds 2020, but will return to play huge sets next year.

Gallagher said of the news: "Yes Brothers and Sisters, I come bearing good news...Yours Truly is headlining Reading & Leeds 2021. C'MON YOU KNOW. LG".

Texan sensation Post Malone returns to Reading and Leeds for his third appearance at the festival, while Llandudno indie rockers Catfish and The Bottlemen will be bringing their energetic arena-filling rock to the music event.

Electronic duo Disclosure are set to bring some of their best hits to the table, while Queens of the Stone Age will no doubt bring the house down with another career-defining set.

READ MORE: Yoko Ono told Liam Gallagher that calling his son Lennon was silly

In addition to these headline acts, Reading and Leeds have added the likes of AJ Tracey, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Two Door Cinema Club and Beabadoobee to the bill.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet. Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.”

READ MORE: Stormzy apologises to Skunk Anansie's Skin after claiming to be the first black artist to headline Glastonbury