Liam Gallagher teases "lots n lots" of new music in 2024

Liam Gallagher performs at Lucca Summer Festival in 2022. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has returned to Twitter and answered some of the burning questions

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has teased fans can expect new music from him next year.

The former Oasis frontman has given himself a break from Twitter for quite some time, but when returning to the social media platform he wasted no time in answering some burning questions from his fans.

Quizzed by one follower if they could expect new music in 2024, he replied: "Yeah lots n lots".

Yeah lots n lots — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2023

The Manchester rocker previously told fans he was taking most of the year off to "find himself," joking: "I’ve been bought a pair of sandals".

Despite mostly staying true to his word while he recovered from hip surgery, he has managed to play headline shows at the likes of Boardmasters Festival and release a live album, which celebrates his dates at Knebworth last year.

To mark the release of the record, Liam played an intimate gig at KOKO London last week, which saw former Oasis guitarist Bonehead return to the UK stage after recovering from tonsil cancer.

Liam Gallagher sings Slide Away at KOKO London

Now, it looks like Knebworth 22 is on course to score Liam his second solo number one live album and his fifth solo UK number one album in total, following As You Were in 2017, 2019's Why Me? Why Not., 2020's MTV Unplugged (Live at Hull City Hall), and 2022's C'mon You Know.