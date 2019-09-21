PHOTOS: Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender at O₂ Ritz in Manchester
21 September 2019, 23:44
See Gallagher's triumphant return to his hometown on the first show since the release of his Why Me? Why Not. album, with very special guest Sam Fender.
Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender took place at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester this Saturday 21 September.
The former Oasis frontman celebrated his 47th birthday at the intimate gig, which included a set from the North Shields singer-songwriter.
See the best photos of the night here...
You can hear highlights of Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender on Radio X from 7pm on Sunday 29 September.
Liam Gallagher took to the stage in a dark blue parka jacket
Bonehead joined Liam and his band on stage
The crowd sang Happy Birthday to the Manchester legend and chanted his name
Liam Gallagher pointed to his fans before throwing his tambourine into the crowd
Sam Fender was the very special guest at the event
The crowds went wild for his Hypersonic Missiles single, which is taken from his No.1 debut album of the same name
Sam also sang the likes of Dead Boys and The Borders from the album
The Play God singer finished his set and watched Liam Gallagher take to the stage
Liam Gallagher live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:
1.Rock 'n' Roll Star
2. Morning Glory
3.Wall of Glass
4. Shockwave
5. Paper Crown
6. Greedy Soul
7. Columbia
8. Stand By Me
9. One Of Us
10. Once
11. The River
12. Cigarettes & Alcohol
13. Be Here Now
Encore:
14. Sad Song
15. Supersonic
16. Live Forever
