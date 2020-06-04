Liam Gallagher shares support and resources for Black Lives Matter movement

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Instagram to share photos and ways to support anti-racism within the UK.

Liam Gallagher has shared his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The former Oasis frontman is known for being outspoken on many topics on social media, and now he’s used the platform to shed light on racism.

Taking to Instagram, the Shockwave singer shared a collection of thought-provoking images. The first photo sees three black women holding up a sign with a quote attributed to Desmond Tutu, which reads: "If you are neutral in situations of injustice you have chosen the side of the oppressor".

See his post below:

The second slide suggests action points for his fans, which include: "SIGN PETITIONS," "READ BOOKS", "HAVE CONVERSATIONS" and "DONATE".

The third slide shared by the Manchester rocker has given ways on how to support anti racism in the UK by specifically naming organisations and campaigns, and the fourth and final slide simply reads "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH".

It isn't the first time that Liam Gallagher appears to have been moved by recent events, which have been prompted by the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis.

Ahead of Blackout Tuesday - which saw the music world join forces to fall silent on social media - the rocker simply took to social media to write: "BLACK LIVES MATTER".

Gallagher's children also seem to be showing their solidarity with the movement, with his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish Gallagher being active on her Instagram Stories, sharing an image of Star Wars actor John Boyega at the Hyde Park protest, and his youngest son Gene sharing a black square with the hashtag #blackoutuesday.

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project