Noel Gallagher recalls violent Christmas row with brother Liam over Slade

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker remembered how he nearly came to blows with his estranged brother over whether Slade or John Lennon had the best Christmas song.

Noel Gallagher has revealed one of the biggest rows he had with his brother Liam was on Christmas Day.

The former Oasis rocker spoke to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about all things Christmas and shared his contempt for the holiday season.

Despite that, there's one festive song he loves so much he almost had a bust up over it with his brother at their family home when they were younger.

Quizzed which Christmas single he likes the most, he replied: “Well, Slade. I remember having an argument with R Kid once.

"It actually turned violent in the end as he was saying the John Lennon tune War Is Over was the best Christmas tune of all time and I was going, ‘It’s Slade Merry Christmas Everybody.'

“This argument got so heated, people had to come in [and say] ‘Wait what you doing? You gonna start a fight over a Christmas tune?’”

He added: “I’d go to the wall for Slade. Love that band.”

Noel Gallagher looks back at his huge Christmas row with brother Liam. Picture: 1. Press/Matt Crockett 2. Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty 3. Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty

The Pretty Boy singer might be passionate about his love for Noddy Holder and the glam rock band, but he's much less enthusiastic about the festive season as a whole.

“I’m not in any way a fan of Christmas as people will know even though I was named after the bloody thing itself," he told Radio X. “I don’t like Christmas, I don’t like the religious aspect. I don’t like the jingles. I don’t like any of it.”

Despite that, it seems the Manchester rocker is a sucker for pigs in blankets and advises others not to overdo it on the festive dish.

Quizzed on his go-to Christmas food, he replied: “Those stupidly named sausages. My only advice to anyone is don’t go big on them early doors, because you won’t eat the Turkey”.

Whether Noel likes Christmas or not, we're sure he'll be using holiday period to get some much-needed rest before he embarks on his live dates next year.

So far, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer is already set to play the likes of Caldicot Castle in Wales, Audley End in Essex as part of Heritage Live and a homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

