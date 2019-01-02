Liam Gallagher: I sound "square" without Cigarettes & Alcohol

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman prefers the roughness and "character" that drinking and smoking gives his voice.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he does behave himself these days, but it takes the "character" out of his voice.

The former Oasis frontman has talked about holding back on his favourite vices - cigarettes & alcohol - and the effect it has on his vocals.

Speaking to SiriusXM, the Cigarettes & Alcohol singer said: "I know for a fact when I have not had cigarettes and not drank and have been behaving myself I sound a bit square.

He added: “And I do not like that. I like to sound a bit rough and have a bit of character.”

The Wall of Glass singer joked: “I do behave myself a little, but not too much. I don’t want to sound like Aled Jones or Michael Bublé...”

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Paper Crown on the Radio X rooftop:

Gallagher had a very busy 2018 working on his second solo album, which he teased will be out sooner than we think.

Taking to Twitter while slamming the press, he replied to a fan who believed the follow up to his debut As You Were wouldn't be out before autumn, saying: "Fuck those old farts in mojo they know fuck all about my moves it’ll be bfore September trust me".

The tweet came after the Wall of Glass singer told his 3 million followers that he's returned to the studio record more tracks.

Fuck those old farts in mojo they know fuck all about my moves it’ll be bfore September trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Liam welcomed a new addition to his family in 2018 in the form of his pet kitten Sid.

The rocker first showed off his new kitten back in November, introducing him to his three million Twitter followers as "RSID".

The Supersonic singer adopted the tabby cat - who was formerly called Tiger Lily - from Wood Green, The Animals Charity when he was around 15 weeks old, and now a new snap has emerged which sees just how much Sid has grown.

See a photo of what appears to be the growing cat, which was shared by Molly - the daughter he shares with Lisa Moorish - in a now expired Instagram story:

A screenshot of Molly Moorish's Instagram Stories of what appears to be Liam Gallagher's pet kitten Sid. Picture: Instagram/Molly Moorish

Shortly after the time of the adoption, Colin Harris, Animal Rehomer at Wood Green London told Radio X: “Liam was totally laid-back throughout the rehoming process and kindly agreed for us to take pictures of his encounter with Sid."

Seeing his posts on social media when he introduced Sid to his followers was really lovely and exciting for the team here at Wood Green.”

