Liam Gallagher slams Just Stop Oil for targeting "mystical" Stonehenge

19 June 2024, 18:02
The former Oasis rocker reacted to footage of environmental activists taking to the historical landmark.
Liam Gallagher has reacted to Just Stop Oil protestors' latest stunt, which has seen them target Stonehenge.
The former Oasis frontman replied to a video shared on X from the official Stonehenge account showing members of the British environmental activist group covering the ancient monument with orange powder paint.
Underneath the clip, the Supersonic rocker issued a warning, which began: "Don’t f*** with the stones man they have mystical powers hope they all wake up tmoz and are all orange toads".
Don’t fuck with the stones man they have mystical powers hope they all wake up tmoz and are all orange toads— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2024
The 13-foot tall, seven-foot wide 25 ton structure was likely targeted as it prepares for its busiest time of year, which sees it welcome thousands of visitors to celebrate the Summer Solstice on Thursday 20th June this year.
The longest day of the year is traditionally seen as a spiritually significant time at the site, with the stones considered to be an hotspot of spiritual energy, visited by pagans and druids.
Meanwhile, Liam continues his own journey to the past by treating fans to a nostalgia trip with his Definitely Maybe tour dates.
So far, the Manchester rocker has visited Sheffield, Cardiff, London and Manchester and tonight he takes to the stage at Glasgow OVO Hydro for the first of his two dates of the Scottish venue.
