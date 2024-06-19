Liam Gallagher slams Just Stop Oil for targeting "mystical" Stonehenge

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker reacted to footage of environmental activists taking to the historical landmark.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Just Stop Oil protestors' latest stunt, which has seen them target Stonehenge.

The former Oasis frontman replied to a video shared on X from the official Stonehenge account showing members of the British environmental activist group covering the ancient monument with orange powder paint.

Underneath the clip, the Supersonic rocker issued a warning, which began: "Don’t f*** with the stones man they have mystical powers hope they all wake up tmoz and are all orange toads".

Don’t fuck with the stones man they have mystical powers hope they all wake up tmoz and are all orange toads — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2024

The 13-foot tall, seven-foot wide 25 ton structure was likely targeted as it prepares for its busiest time of year, which sees it welcome thousands of visitors to celebrate the Summer Solstice on Thursday 20th June this year.

The longest day of the year is traditionally seen as a spiritually significant time at the site, with the stones considered to be an hotspot of spiritual energy, visited by pagans and druids.

Meanwhile, Liam continues his own journey to the past by treating fans to a nostalgia trip with his Definitely Maybe tour dates.

So far, the Manchester rocker has visited Sheffield, Cardiff, London and Manchester and tonight he takes to the stage at Glasgow OVO Hydro for the first of his two dates of the Scottish venue.

Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe intro in Cardiff Arena

See the remainder of Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.