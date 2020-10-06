Liam Gallagher slams Government over idea musicians and artists should adapt

The former Oasis frontman has appeared to share his views on the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's recent interview.

Liam Gallagher has hit out at the UK government over the suggestion that artists may have to adjust or retrain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The music industry has been hit catastrophically since this year with no major gigs, festivals or events taking place in the UK since lockdown measures were enforced in March.

Now, the outspoken former Oasis frontman has appeared to respond to Rishi Sunak's comments on ITV, which suggested there would be a "need to adapt" in the creative industry.

Taking to Twitter to disagree with the view that people in the arts may have to diversify and retrain to survive the pandemic, Gallagher began: "So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive cunts like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x".

So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive cunts like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

He continued: "This country would be beyond wank if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x".

This country would be beyond wank if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

The Shockwave singer went one further, writing: "If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of C**** c’mon you know LG x".

If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of CUNTZ c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

Gallagher isn't the only musician to have shared his feelings about Rishi Sunak's interview.

His former Britpop rival Dave Rowntree from Blur said: "The idea that the 'arts' are somehow optional, voluntary, a vocation, rather than a massive foreign currency earner, and central to the UK economy."

What a stupid thing to say. The ‘arts’ earn over £100bn for the UK each year. £13 million an hour. It’s one area where we really are world beating. https://t.co/XGrdYBLngf — David Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) October 6, 2020

But worst of all, he's got the Tory Stupid. The idea that the 'arts' are somehow optional, voluntary, a vocation, rather than a massive foreign currency earner, and central to the UK economy. — David Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) October 6, 2020

Watch Rishi Sunak talk about the arts industry below:

What's Rishi Sunak's message to musicians, actors, freelancers in the arts who don't feel govt is supporting them? Should they get a different job?



The Chancellor told me it's "not right that there's no work available...and everyone is having to adapt." @ITVNewsPolitics pic.twitter.com/ewrQixpAne — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) October 6, 2020

It's not the first time Liam has shared his opinion of the UK government's measures.

Appearing to react to England's measures in September, which forbade people to gather in groups larger than six.

Referring to his beloved tipi, the Shockwave singer wrote: "6 people in your house do the same rules apply to a TP mmm 24 hour party TP c’mon you know LG x".

6 people in your house do the same rules apply to a TP mmm 24 hour party TP c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2020

The Wall Of Glass singer added: "He added: "They’ll be telling you nxt you can only p*** in your toilets Monday to Friday s***s only Saturdays n Sunday’s c’mon you know LG x"

They’ll be telling you nxt you can only piss in your toilets Monday to Friday shits only Saturdays n Sunday’s c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2020

While Gallagher didn't seem to be on board with the government's strict new rules to help curb a second wave of the coronavirus, he then appeared to promote their policy on face coverings by sharing an image of himself wearing a disposable face mask.

No mither no clue up your bum fuck You pic.twitter.com/DLEPNQ27dh — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2020

However, some eagle-eyed fans did seem to notice that Gallagher was wearing the face covering the wrong way by failing to cover his nose as well as mouth.

Though Liam was happy to share his thoughts on the government's latest move, he was much more tight-lipped when it came to the thoughts of his fellow musicians.

The Stone Roses legend ruffled a few feathers at the start of the month, when he strongly suggested on Twitter that he didn't believe in masks, vaccines or lockdown measures, writing: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy."

However, when asked by a fan what he thought about the comments, Stone Roses fan and fellow Manchester rocker Liam managed to stay uncharacteristically quiet, replying: "Ooh trick question".

