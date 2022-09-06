Liam Gallagher slams Government after Boris delivers farewell speech and Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to slam the UK Government and assert he's not looking for "entertainment in politics".

Liam Gallagher has slammed the UK Government and told them to sort the country out.

The former Oasis frontman is believed to have shared his thoughts on today's events (6th September), which saw Boris Johnson give his final address outside No.10 Downing Street and Liz Truss met the Queen at Balmoral to become the new UK Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rocker wrote: "If I want entertaining I watch a film go to a gig football or boxing or talk to myself certainly don’t look for entertainment in politics get behind that black door and dont come out till you’ve sorted the country out you Hilarious f***ers LG x".

If I want entertaining I watch a film go to a gig football or boxing or talk to myself certainly don’t look for entertainment in politics get behind that black door and dont come out till you’ve sorted the country out you Hilarious fuckers LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2022

It's not the first time the Manchester legend has let his feelings about the Government known.

During the pandemic, the Shockwave singer was one of the artists to respond to Rishi Sunak's comments that artists should have to adjust or "adapt" and retrain.

Not taking kindly to the former Chancellor of the Exchequer's comments in October 2020, Gallagher launched an expletive-filled rant, which began: "So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive c**** like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x".

So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive cunts like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

He continued: "This country would be beyond w*** if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x".

The Shockwave singer went one further, writing: "If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of C**** c’mon you know LG x".

This country would be beyond wank if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of CUNTZ c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

Despite his outspoken views on politicians, Gallagher was pretty tight-lipped when it came to the political views of his musical peers.

The Stone Roses' Ian Brown was his known for his anti-vaccine and anti lockdown stance during the pandemic.

However, when asked by a fan what he thought his fellow Mancunian's comments, Liam managed to stay uncharacteristically quiet, replying: "Ooh trick question".

