Here's what Liam Gallagher is doing for his 50th birthday

The former Oasis frontman also claims he "works harder than a professional footballer".

Liam Gallagher has been telling Radio X all about his plans to celebrate his 50th birthday later this month.

The former Oasis frontman turns the big 5-0 on Wednesday 21st September and has already booked a trip away with friends.

Talking to Johnny Vaughan at the weekend, Liam said: "I’m out of the country, man. I’m going to the Caribbean, about 20 of us. Mustique."

He went on: "I’m gonna go there because there's no d*cks with phones. There’s none of that. So what happens on Mustique stays on Mustique. We're gonna have that for a week."

However, Liam admits that his hard partying days may be behind him.

""Mind you, I say that and I’ll go in on the first night and be in bed crying for the next couple of days.

"But there you go, I'll give it a good go."

Liam Gallagher opened the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday (3rd September), delivering the Oasis classics Rock 'N' Roll Star and Live Forever with Foo Fighters as his backing band. He then headed off to play the Calas Mijas festival in Spain that evening.

The Mancunian legend joked that he "works harder" than professional footballers.

"Without a doubt," he told Johnny. "Without a doubt. All they’ve got to do is play football for a bit. You know what I mean?

"I mean they put more graft into ripping the f*cking knees in their jeans. It’s not the graft, it’s the outside of the graft. It’s the drinking, it’s the partying thing.

"It’s what I do off the stage. People don't seem to see that, you know what I mean?"

Gallagher's next UK date takes place at Alexandra Head in Cardiff on 15th September, with support from The Charlatans.