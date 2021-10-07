Liam Gallagher adds extra Knebworth 2022 date

7 October 2021, 17:31 | Updated: 7 October 2021, 18:25

Liam Gallagher press image 2021
Liam Gallagher has announced a further date at Knebworth next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker will now play the iconic venue on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June 2022. Find out how to buy tickets.

Liam Gallagher has announced a fresh date at Knebworth next year.

The former Oasis frontman shared his plans to play his biggest headline show to date at Knebworth Park on Saturday 4 June 2022 and now the Manchester legend has confirmed he'll also play the night before on Friday 3 June.

Tickets for both gigs go on general sale at 10am (BST) on Friday 8 October at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth.

VIP and Camping packages are available.

READ MORE: Oasis at Knebworth - the story behind their biggest ever gigs

The gigs, which will now take place across two nights, mirror the two legendary shows Oasis played 25 years ago on the same grounds in August 1996.

Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth show will compare to the 1996 dates, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

And the reason for doing the gigs again himself? Well, apparently it's all down to the younger generation of fans who missed it the first time around.

"The young folk want it," he explained. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

The gigs will also take place on the extended Bank Holiday weekend of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which sees the nation mark the Monarch's 70 year reign between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 June.

"We've got a long bank holiday," said Liam. "So people have plenty of time to recover from it."

When is Liam Gallagher playing Knebworth Park?

  • Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June 2022.

When are tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth show on sale?

Who else is on the bill at Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show?

  • The Knebworth shows on Friday and Saturday will also see the return of Kasabian, plus sets by Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka, Peckham-based garage rockers Fat White Family and post-punkers Goat Girl are confirmed for Saturday sets.

