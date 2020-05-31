Robbie Williams: Liam Gallagher's For What It's Worth was the best song of 2017

The Angels singer has said Liam Gallagher's single from his 2017 As You Were album was one of the best songs released that year.

Robbie Williams believes Liam Gallagher's For What It's Worth single was the best song of 2017.

The British singer has praised the former Oasis frontman's solo career and name-dropped the track from his debut studio album As You Were.

Speaking on Chris Thrall's Bought the T-Shirt podcast he gushed: "He's now got handfuls of great songs in his solo career. For What It's Worth is a song that he wrote off the last album. I think it's the best song of that year."

Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher. Picture: 1. David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images 2. Press

Talking about why Gallagher's solo career is so successful, the Rock DJ star explained: "The thing about Liam is, whatever he did, if he got every aspect of it right, people want more of him and that's the truth."

He added: "Because he's an incredible personality, he's got loads of charisma, he behaves in a way that you would like to behave given the chance of being a rock star. He is fulfilling your dream and he's doing it excellently and always has".

VIDEO: Robbie Williams covers Liam Gallagher's For What It's Worth

It's not the first time the pair have shown love for each other recently. After he praised Gallagher's solo career, Liam seemed to reach out to him about personal matters.

Taking to Twitter this week, he wrote: "Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x".

Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your famiky stay cool and in tune LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 27, 2020

And it looks like Robbie Williams appreciated the kind words, responding: "Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you .Your fan rob"

Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you .Your fan rob ❤️ — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) May 27, 2020

WATCH: Robbie Williams sings Oasis' Wonderwall in live Instagram karaoke session

It's not the only time Liam Gallagher has reached out this week, with the Shockwave singer also wishing his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel a Happy Birthday.

He wrote on his favourite platform: "Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x".

Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2020

READ MORE - Liam Gallagher sends “love n light” to Robbie Williams over "s*** going down" in his family