Liam Gallagher reveals when to expect new solo single and gives tour update

The former Oasis rocker has told a fan when to expect his new solo music, which will follow his 2017 debut album As You Were.

Liam Gallagher has revealed when we can expect to hear his new material.

The former Oasis frontman made a triumphant return to music with his first ever solo album As You Were in 2017.

Fans are expecting its follow-up to drop sometime this year, and when one fan asked the Paper Crown singer when we can expect a new single, he replied: "Soon".

Soon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 25, 2019

After another fan asked if he was ready for its accompanying tour, Gallagher replied: "Always ready I’ve been packed for a while now im sitting on my sofa with my bucket hat on passport in my hand tapping".

Always ready I’ve been packed for a while now im sitting on my sofa with my bucket hat on passport in my hand tapping — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 25, 2019

Meanwhile, As It Was - a documentary which charts Gallagher's return to music and the making of his As You Were album - is also on its way, with a first look teaser being revealed.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Altitude films:

As detailed in a press release: "Liam Gallagher As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

"Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

The film is directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald and produced by Joel Kennedy and Julian Bird.



As It Was is set for release in UK & Irish cinemas on 7 June.

