PHOTO: Noel Gallagher spotted with nose injury

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker and Holy Mountain singer was reportedly seen at the supermarket sporting a cut on the bridge of his nose.

Noel Gallagher has been spotted out with what looks to be a new facial injury.

As The Metro reports, the former Oasis rocker was pictured shopping in his local Waitrose with what looks to be a cut or bruise on the bridge of his nose.

See a snap of the Ballad of the Mighty I singer here:

Noel Gallagher spotted with nasty cut on his nose in local supermarket days after Lily James’ star studded party https://t.co/cPMqjvWUO3 pic.twitter.com/k5vO3XjWWQ — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) April 11, 2019

The Manchester legend, who is believed to be preparing to release his fourth solo album this year, was last spotted attending actress Lily James' 30th Birthday bash, posing with the likes of David Walliams-who was dressed as the Queen.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to play UK and Irish tour dates this summer.

Other than their numerous festival dates across the globe, Gallagher will pla The London Palladium on 9 May 2019 and will be playing a very special homecoming gig at Heaton Park on 7 June 2019.

Watch Noel Gallagher talk about Arctic Monkeys here:

Gallagher has also teased details about his fourth studio album.

Back in February the Ballad of The Mighty I singer also told NME music sounds like "if The Police and The Cure" were in the same band.

At the Q&A of his book, Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don't Know Where We're Going) in London in October, he teased further details about the record, telling the crowds it had a "70s disco" feel.

Watch Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform The Beatles' All You Need Is Love at our special Radio X gig last year: