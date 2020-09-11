Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite Smiths song

11 September 2020, 12:31 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 13:11

Liam Gallagher with Johnny Marr and Morrissey from The Smiths
Liam Gallagher with Johnny Marr and Morrissey from The Smiths. Picture: 1. Press/Warner Music 2. Clare Muller/Redferns

The Oasis frontman was asked by a fan on Twitter which song he loves the most from the Manchester band.

Liam Gallagher has revealed which song from The Smiths he likes the most.

The former Oasis frontman is often quizzed on a variety of topics by his legions of fans on Twitter, and this week was no different.

When asked which song from fellow Manchester band The Smiths he preferred the most, he replied: "There is a light that never goes out".

It's not the first tough question that Liam Gallagher has been asked about a fellow Mancunian recently.

The Shockwave singer was asked to give his two cents about Ian Brown's recent anti-mask and anti-lockdown comments, but he remained surprisingly diplomatic about his response.

Last week saw The Stone Roses legend ruffle a few feathers when he strongly suggested on Twitter that he didn't believe in masks, vaccines or lockdown measures, writing: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy."

However, asked what he thought about the controversial comments, Liam simply said: "Ooh trick question".

Meanwhile, Ian Brown has hit out at those criticisms of his comments and called out US software developer and entrepreneur Bill Gates in the process.

