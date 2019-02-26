Liam Gallagher reveals one of his best bands today

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman invited his fans to ask him anything on Instagram, and revealed Fat White Family "intrigue" him.

Liam Gallagher has called Fat White Family one of the "best bands today".

The former Oasis rocker took to his Instagram Story today (26 February) and invited his 817,000 followers to ask him anything they wanted, before name-checking the post punk psychedelic rockers.

Liam Gallagher tells fans to ask him a question on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/ Liam Gallagher

Among the questions, which included: "What's your favourite swear word combo" and "Why are you such a legend?" Gallagher was asked: "Best bands today?"

To the last question, the Wall Of Glass singer "fat white family intrigue me".

Liam Gallagher says Fat White Family intrigue him in Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram / Liam Gallagher

Fat White Family are a provocative Peckham-formed band, fronted by Lias Kaci Saoudi and their 2019 album, Serfs Up!, is out this year.

Gallagher also revealed his favourite brand of tea was Yorkshire Tea, that he thought Monster Munch was good for Tequila breath and is planning to visit London after some shows this year.

Watch their explicit video for Feet:

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has spilled the beans on social media.

Earlier this month the Manchester rocker confirmed he'd be playing a 2019 tour and homecoming dates for 2019.

Asked by excited fans about whether it means he'd be doing a UK tour this year, the Wall Of Glass singer responded: "Too fucking rite I am bored out my mind".

When another asked if there were any big Manchester gigs in the pipeline, he simply replied: "Yeah".

Watch Liam Gallagher sing on the Radio X rooftop below:

