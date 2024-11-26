Liam Gallagher responds to Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock calling Oasis "samey" and "boring live"

Liam Gallagher and Glen Matlock. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images, Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

By Jenny Mensah

The bassist said the Britpop band were "samey" and "boring," though he praised Liam Gallagher.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has hit out at Glen Matlock for his lukewarm opinions on the Oasis reunion.

The renowned rocker, who is best known for being the bassist in the original line-up of the Sex Pistols, was asked about the band getting back together and told NME: "“I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey."

The musician - who's toured with everyone from Blondie to Frank Carter - admitted that he was reluctant to criticise the band because he finds Liam Gallagher "riveting" and thinks they are good blokes.

"I know the guys. Nice blokes," he went on. "I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me. I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune.“He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em.”

The Oasis frontman is known to be a huge fan of the Pistols, even naming his adopted kittens Sid and Nancy after the band's late frontman Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

When asked about Matlock's comments, he replied: "F*** HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS".

FUCK HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 26, 2024

Read more:

It's not the first time Liam has reacted to unenthusiastic responses to the Oasis reunion, previously taking aim at Fontaines D.C. and their sense of style.

In September, guitarist Carlos O’Connell and bassist Conor Deegan III were quizzed on their thoughts about the Manchester band getting back together and weren't shy in their response.

“I couldn’t really give a shit, to be honest,” O’Connell told Studio Brussel about the subject, while Deegan added: "I’m not excited about it either, to be honest. I feel like we get caught in the last era – like the ’10s – and into such a nostalgic thing that we’re forgetting to make new things."

He added: "I feel like what we were wanting to do with this record [Romance] anyway was to look into the future and make new things… So for Oasis to reform at this moment for us is really annoying."

Fontaines D.C. over de Oasis-reünie | LIVE LIVE Fontaines D.C. 🤝❌ Oasis Fontaines D.C. stelde hun gloednieuwe plaat ‘Romance’ voor tijdens een exclusieve Studio Brussel-showcase. Kirsten Lemaire kon ook met de band spreken over hun nieuwste album, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX en de Oasis-reünie. Al waren ze over dat laatste niet heel enthousiast. 👀 Bekijk het volledige interview en de highlights van de exclusieve show via VRT MAX: https://vrtmx.be/LIVELIVEFontainesDC Posted by Studio Brussel on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

It seems Liam must have been aware of the interview, as after one fan's suggestion that the Dublin rockers could support Oasis on their dates, Liam ranted: "F*** them little sp***bubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES".

Fuck them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024

Though another follower said they thought the band were great, Liam added: "They look like a s*** EMF".

They look like a shit EMF — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024

When another fan shared a snippet of the interview in question, the Manchester rocker went another step to emphasise that he wasn't a fan of their look, replying: "State of em".

State of em — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024

Glen Matlock and Fontaines D.C. may not be ecstatic about an Oasis reunion, but there's clearly plenty of excitement among their fans all over the world.

After announcing their reunion back in August, Noel and Liam have continued to plot dates for their Oasis Live '25 World Tour, which will see them visit UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, South America, North Korea and Japan.

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Read more: