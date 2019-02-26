Liam Gallagher takes Oasis requests for solo shows

Liam Gallagher performs live on stage during Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 at Olympiagelaende on September 9, 2018. Picture: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

The frontman claims that he’ll be including “five new Oasis songs” at his forthcoming live dates.

Liam Gallagher has been whipping fans up into a frenzy by asking for requests for tracks to sing at his live dates in 2019… but OASIS songs.

He tweeted: “[I’m] putting 5 new Oasis songs in [the] setlist - you lucky f**kers can choose them… Off you go!”

Rite brothers n sisters need your help we’ll not really just thought I’d get you involved as your always banging on about how much I never interact with youse putting 5 new oasis songs in setlist you lucky 🍀 fuckers can choose them of you go LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2019

Gallagher’s tweet set fans off immediately, with suggestions including Columbia, Stand By Me, Songbird, Cast No Shadow, She’s Electric and more.

Liam has already counted out one Oasis classic, saying “Not having Roll With It, ya fuckers.”

Not having roll with it ya fuckers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2019

In reply to one wag, who suggested Country House or Song 2, Gallagher replied: “D’ya want a slap?”