Liam Gallagher takes Oasis requests for solo shows

26 February 2019, 19:06

Liam Gallagher performs live on stage during Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 at Olympiagelaende on September 9, 2018
Liam Gallagher performs live on stage during Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 at Olympiagelaende on September 9, 2018. Picture: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

The frontman claims that he’ll be including “five new Oasis songs” at his forthcoming live dates.

Liam Gallagher has been whipping fans up into a frenzy by asking for requests for tracks to sing at his live dates in 2019… but OASIS songs.

He tweeted: “[I’m] putting 5 new Oasis songs in [the] setlist - you lucky f**kers can choose them… Off you go!”

Gallagher’s tweet set fans off immediately, with suggestions including Columbia, Stand By Me, Songbird, Cast No Shadow, She’s Electric and more.

Liam has already counted out one Oasis classic, saying “Not having Roll With It, ya fuckers.”

In reply to one wag, who suggested Country House or Song 2, Gallagher replied: “D’ya want a slap?”

Liam Gallagher Songs

Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager
Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager & Chris Martin

