Liam Gallagher on Oasis reunion: "I'd do it for FREE"

Liam Gallagher has said he would reunite Oasis for free. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has responded to his estranged brother's comments that he would reunite for £100 million if the "ludicrous" amount could be found.

Liam Gallagher has said he'd take part in an Oasis reunion "for free".

The former frontman of the Manchester band has responded to comments made by his estranged brother Noel on The Jonathan Ross Show last week.

Commenting under a post made by fan page Oasis Mania, who shared the recent quote from Noel, the Wonderwall singer wrote: "I'd do it for FREE".

See their post below:

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Liam's response was sparked by Noel's appearance on The Jonathan Ross show on Saturday (22 May) in which Noel denied once more that he was ever offered the impressive sum to get back together with the band.

Speaking on the ITV chat show, he said: "Why do you say 'It's not necessarily untrue?' Because it is untrue. There isn't £100m in the music business between all of us".

He added: "If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I'll say it now, I'll do it. I'll do it for £100 million.

"It's ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing."

Watch his appearance here:

Despite Noel joking about the chances of getting the band back together, the Don't Look Back In Anger singer believes it wouldn't be the same if they did.

"It was all wrapped up in youth and camaraderie and all that," he said. "And once that has gone you cannot put that genie back in the bottle. It would just be for showbiz and it would just be for a mere paltry £100 million..."

Asked if he misses being on stage with Liam, he said: "Not particularly no. It's a different band. It's a different thing."

However, the Manchester rocker admitted that looking back on Oasis' legendary 1996 Knebworth gigs was "emotional".

"'It's actually quite emotional watching it," he said. "That amount of people, pre-internet with no phones, nothing, the fans in the moment with the band.

"I can see what all the fuss was about now. You're so close to it [at the time]. I [couldn't] perceive it like other people. But yesterday listening to it - Liam was at his absolute peak and the band was.

"I was like watching it thinking we were amazing, we really were. It's something I don't think of on a day-to-day basis. When I was watching it yesterday I was like, it really is amazing."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher responds to "tough guy" Noel's reunion comments

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher doesn't feel like an Oasis reunion