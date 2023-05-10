Liam Gallagher "ready" to reunite with Oasis if Man City win Champions League

Liam Gallagher Performs At The Festival O Son Do Camiño In Santiago De Compostela in 2018. Picture: GettyAlvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press via Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman told a fan he was "ready to go" when posed the question on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher says he'd take part in an Oasis reunion if Manchester City win the Champions League.

The rocker's beloved football team are through to the semi finals of the international tournament and will play Real Madrid on Wednesday 17th May and he's been discussing their chances.

When asked by a fan if Oasis would make a return if Man City won the tournament, he replied: "I’m ready to go".

I’m ready to go — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 10, 2023

Though Liam's response might be in jest, he's not the only member of the band who is "ready" for a reunion should it happen.

When asked his thoughts on the prospect by Radio X's Toby Tarrant, former rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs pointed to the floor and said: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready."

Speaking on his Radio X special Bonehead's Bank Holiday, he continued: "Some days you wake up and think Nah, there's no need for it. It's been done. But when I'm on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play Rock 'N' Roll Star and the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day."

He added: ""I look at that first ten rows when I'm playing an arena with Liam, and they're like 16 or 17 years of age. These people weren't even born until well into Oasis' career.

"So if there was a reunion, wouldn't it be worth it for them? To come and witness that band? In that sense it would be worth just one gig next year for those kids at the front, who are jumping and bouncing at Liam's gigs."

Bonehead joked: "You hear that Liam? You hear that Noel?"

Bonehead also revealed he was "devastated" to miss out Liam Gallagher landmark solo gigs at the Etihad and Knebworth last summer due to his cancer battle.

However, the Manchester rocker plans to join Liam back on the road in June and is looking froward to doing festival dates with his friend and former bandmate.

"Our first gig is some festival in Belgium [Rock Werchter 2023] I think on the back end of June," he added on the special Radio X show. "It's not a massive. It's not a heavy schedule. You know, he's just had two hips done. We're two old men aren't we?"

He added: "So it's not a heavy itinerary, which is good probably, but starting in June we'll do a few festivals in Europe. We'll do Boardmasters festival here and then out to Japan, which is gonna be brilliant, because I've not been out there since I was in Oasis".

The guitarist also opened about his cancer battle and revealed that although he was given the all-clear, it was a "tough year."

The 57-year-old explained: "I was diagnosed last year, sort of March with tonsil cancer. So it was tough, a tough year to say the least, but finished treatment on June 24th, three months after that I got the all-clear.

"I’m under the care of the Christie Hospital, which is the cancer hospital up in Manchester. For the next five years I’m under their care, which is the best care."

"I’m being looked after," he added. "I’m being monitored, it has gone, and I’m getting back, I’m about 98% back to fitness. There’s a few things that I’ll never get back to normal, but you know so what? There’s things that you can live with. It was a tough tough year."