Liam Gallagher reacts to "excruciating" SNL Oasis skit: "Are they meant to be comedians?"

Liam Gallagher and SNL's James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman dressed as Noel and Liam. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, YouTube/SNL

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman was shown the comedy show's take on his relationship with his brother Noel and revealed he found it "excruciating".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts on an SNL skit depicting himself and his brother Noel.

The formerly estranged siblings announced an Oasis reunion tour for 2025 and many have joked that they may not even make it on stage before falling out again.

The famous US sketch show sent up the Britpop band with James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman dressed as Noel and Liam, but many were left unimpressed by the segment... and it seems Liam was among them.

When asked by one fan if he'd seen the clip, the Rock 'N' Roll Star replied: "Are they meant to be comedians"?

Are they meant to be comedians — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

Quizzed by another fan how he felt about the impression, he replied: "Excruciating".

Excruciating — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

When another argued that he'd been done dirty, the Supersonic singer added: "I wouldn’t expect anything else from them".

I wouldn’t expect anything else from them — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

READ MORE:

The Some Might Say singer isn't the only one who struggled to find it funny, with many X users expressing their distain at the clip, which ranged from a criticising of the poor accents to cringing at the references, which included the band being at Wembley with the Spice Girls in 1993, despite their debut album being released a year later, and their bizarre choice to reveal their favourite Sex And The City boyfriends.

One user wrote: "Should be a significant cash prize for anyone who can make it past 1 minute of this."

Should be a significant cash prize for anyone who can make it past 1 minute of this — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 13, 2024

And more than one person commented that it was "s***".

What a bag of shite — Ant Gill (@AntGill77) October 13, 2024

Trev went into more detail, writing: "I am not a big Oasis fan.

"I am from Manchester. I watched all I could of this. It took them less than a minute to go full Dick Van Dyke, 'cor blimey guvn'r'.

"For US context it's the equivalent of someone saying 'Howdy pardners, I'm from Texas' in a Bronx accent. Ugh."

I am not a big Oasis fan.

I am from Manchester.

I watched all I could of this. It took them less than a minute to go full Dick Van Dyke, 'cor blimey guvn'r'.

For US context it's the equivalent of someone saying 'Howdy pardners, I'm from Texas' in a Bronx accent. Ugh. — Trev's Tweets 🎸🏳️‍🌈🇹🇭 RN 🐝 MCFC 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@trevormfisher) October 13, 2024

Kev added: "Basically Americans only have cockneyesque or Royal Family accents in their armoury when doing English people".

Basically Americans only have cockneyesque or Royal Family accents in their armoury when doing English people — Kev of Mancunia 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (Cis/He/Him) (@KevOfMancunia) October 13, 2024

Christopher J. Scalia added that they probably should have consulted someone who knew anything about Oasis or 90s music to help write the sketch.

Might have been good to have someone who knows anything about Oasis or 90s music (the Spice Girls at Wembley in 93? “Moshing out” to Britpop?) help with this one. — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) October 13, 2024

Though clearly not an Oasis fan in the first place, Simon Raymonde opined that: "watching oasis would be funnier".

watching oasis would be funnier — Simon Raymonde (@mrsimonraymonde) October 13, 2024

Despite all the jokes about the pair not making it on stage, the brothers seem to be on good terms for the time being and Liam has even appeared to retire his disparaging nickname for his older sibling.

When a fan asked what he'd call his brother now he no longer is using the word potato, the 52-year-old rocker replied: "GOD".

GOD — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 12, 2024

So far, Noel and Liam have confirmed their Oasis Live '25 tour will see them play dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, including Mexico and Australia.

See their reunion dates so far below.

