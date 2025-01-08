Liam Gallagher reacts to 'leaked' Oasis reunion tour setlist: "It's not far off"

Liam Gallagher has responded to more questions on Oasis' live dates. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Simmon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman was asked by a fan on X if a setlist which had been doing the rounds was "official".

Liam Gallagher has responded to a supposed setlist for the upcoming Oasis reunion tour.

Last year saw the rocker and his brother Noel announce their plans to get the Britpop band back together, while plotting dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, South America, North Korea and Japan.

Now, as the duo prepare to embark on Oasis Live '25 this summer, fans have begun to speculate what may and may not appear on their setlist.

One follower in particular shared a list of 21 tracks, which begun with Acquiesce included hits such as Some Might Say, She's Electric, Rock N' Roll Star and Cigarettes & Alcohol, before ending with Champagne Supernova.

Quizzed by the fan if the setlist was "official" Liam replied: "It’s not far off".

It’s not far off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025

Though it seems the Oasis' setlist is still up for discussion, Liam made it absolutely clear that he wouldn't be including any of his solo material in the epic shows.

When a fan asked which solo songs he'd add to the Oasis tour if he could, the Everything's Electric rocker's answer was short and sweet: "None”.

None — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025

Whatever the Gallagher brothers decide to play on stage his summer, it's clear that they're just as excited for the dates as their fans.

The official Oasis channels kicked off the new year by sharing a post, which marked only "six months" to go before the tour kicks off.

The Britpop band's sold out world tour dates are currently set to start on Friday 4th July at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and culminate with a show Estadio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday 23rd November:

However, Liam has teased the potential for plans beyond the string of dates, suggesting that he doesn't want to be a solo artist anymore and he's willing to be on his "best behaviour" to convince his brother to continue on in the band.

Last month, when asked by a fan if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Quizzed if he will continue with his solo career after the epic dates, Liam responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Fans who want things to run smoothly for the '90s legends could be in luck, since Noel has pledged that there "won't be any fighting" between the formerly estranged brothers.

However, he did also hint that things would probably end there.

Speaking to The Sun at the National Portrait Gallery, where he was attending the Zoe Law Legend exhibition launch last year, Noel said: "It won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re too old."

He went on: "We’re too old to give a s**t now, so there won’t be any fallouts, there won’t be any fighting. It’s a lap of honour for the band.”

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025