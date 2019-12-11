"Load of w***": Liam Gallagher reacts to performance being "cut off" in Melbourne

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter after his gig at Margaret Court Arena in the Australian city, where his last song was cut short.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to being cut off at the end of his Melbourne gig.

The former Oasis frontman was playing a date in the city's Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday (11 December) and was about to finish his set with the Manchester band's 1994 track when the music was cut due to a curfew.

However, the Burnage-born rocker told his Aussie fans they "still smashed it" and that Melbourne was "biblical".

Taking to Twitter, the Shockwave singer said: "Well that was a load of wank getting cut off last song we weren’t that bad I’ve heard worse any ways thems the rules you still smashed it Melbourne biblical stay young stay safe LG x".

See footage of the moment the music ended, and the crowd booed below:

Although Supersonic didn't get a full airing, Liam treated his fans to songs from across his solo albums As You Were and Why Me? Why Not., including Shockwave, Wall of Glass, The River and Once.

He of course played a bevy of Oasis bangers in the likes of Rock 'n' Roll Star, Stand By Me, Gas Panic!, Wonderwall and Acquiesce - which he first played during his first show in Cardiff.

Watch Gallagher enlist the crowd to sing Noel's part in our video:

Gallagher continues his dates Down Under this Friday 13 December, with a headline slot at the Meredith Music Festival.

Meanwhile, next year is set to be a huge one for Liam, who is already confirmed to headline several British festivals, with Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival, and Belfast Vital 2020.

If there wasn't enough chances to see Liam Gallagher next year, he's also confirmed a homecoming gig at Heaton Park.The Burnage boy will return home to play the 600 hectare park on Saturday 12 June 2020, with support acts still to be announced.

