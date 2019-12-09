Liam Gallagher is set to headline another UK festival

9 December 2019, 12:32 | Updated: 9 December 2019, 12:33

The former Oasis frontman has been confirmed for Belfast Vital, following his bookings for Latitude, Reading & Leeds and TRNSMT.

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for yet another UK festival.

The former Oasis frontman has become the first headline act to be announced for Belfast Vital 2020 - which takes place Boucher Road Playing Fields.

Gallagher's bill-topping slot will take place on 19 August 2020, just before his scheduled dates at Reading and Leeds 2020, which take place from 28-30 August on Bank Holiday weekend.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 12 December from 9am.

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester
Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Last month saw the Manchester legend let the cat out of the bag about headlining Reading & Leeds, simply writing on Twitter: "Reading and Leeds c'mon you know LG x"

Soon after, the festival took to its official social channels to confirm the news and give fans an "early Christmas present".

Last week saw Gallagher confirmed for Latitude 2020, which takes place at Henham Park, in Suffolk from 16-19 July, alongside fellow headliners Haim and Chemical Brothers.

Gallagher - who was unveiled as Latitude’s secret act of 2018 - now returns to give an unforgettable performance at the Obelisk Arena with a second consecutive number one album under his belt in 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

The Wall of Glass singer said of the announcement: "Yes brothers and sisters, I'm glad to announce I'll be headlining Latitude Festival next Summer. LG”.

The rocker is also set to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020, alongside Courteeners and Lewis Capaldi.

Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic.

The One of Us singer said of the announcement: "I love Scotland and It’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival. "P.s. Have I told you lately that I Love You?"

If there wasn't enough chances to see Liam Gallagher next year, he's also confirmed a homecoming gig at Heaton Park.

The Burnage boy will return home to play the 600 hectare park on Saturday 12 June 2020, with support acts still to be confirmed.

Liam's recent live shows have seen the star showcase his second solo album, the Gold-certificated Why Me? Why Not., while also throwing in a host of Oasis classics including Rock 'N' Roll Star, Morning Glory, Roll With It, Champagne Supernova and more.

This tour has also seen Liam sing Acquiesce for the first time as a solo artist, enlisting the crowd's help on the Noel-sung chorus.

Watch him sing the Oasis song in Cardiff:

