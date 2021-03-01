Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: How and when to watch in the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given a landmark interview with Oprah for CBS. Find out how and when you can watch it in the UK.

A first look of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey has been revealed this week, giving us a taste of what to expect from the landmark chat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to sit down with US TV royalty to talk about stepping down as senior members of The Royal Family and their move to the states in what is suspected to be an explosive interview on CBS.

However, is the show set to be aired in the UK and when and how can you watch it?

Find out everything we know about the upcoming interview including when it will air, what topics will be discussed and how to watch it in the UK.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle talk to Oprah Winfrey for CBS. Picture: YouTube/CBS

When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview air?

CBS has confirmed the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview will be aired on Sunday 7 March from 8pm (Eastern Time and Pacific Time).

How can you watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in the UK?

It hasn't been confirmed if or when the interview will be airing in the UK, though there have been reports that ITV could be set to air it. Either way, it's likely that clips of the interview's biggest moments will be shared all over social media.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP — CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021

How long will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview be?

Their interview with Oprah was initially set for 90 mins, but according to reports it will last two hours.

What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss with Oprah?

CBS have aired two 30-second clips so far, which see Harry and Meghan talking about the strain of the press and Harry reflecting on the impact it would have had on his late mother, Princess Diana. Another clip sees Oprah ask if Meghan was "silent or silenced". The TV legend also makes it clear that there is "no subject that's off limits".