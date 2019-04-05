Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green label sold to JD Sports

The former Oasis frontman's clothing brand has been sold to the sports retail company after it went into administration.

Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green label has been sold to an unlikely company in JD Sports.

The clothing brand, which was launched by the former Oasis rocker in 2009, has been bought by the sports fashion retailer after going into administration last week.

As BBC reports, JD Sports will keep the flagship Pretty Green store in Gallagher's native Manchester open.

However, 11 of its other stores and 33 concessions in House of Fraser will close - putting 97 jobs at risk.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, said: “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of the highly regarded Pretty Green brand. We look forward to working with the team on future positive developments.”

The Wall of Glass singer however seemed unfazed by the news, taking to Twitter last month to write: "As long as we’ve got our health eh gotta put things into perspective as you were PG I mean LG x".

Meanwhile, this week has seen the release of the first teaser from Liam Gallagher As It Was.

The documentary film, which is set for release in UK & Irish cinemas on 7 June, will chart the comeback of the Supersonic singer and the making of his debut solo album As You Were.

Watch the teaser clip here:

A press release explains: "Liam Gallagher As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles."

Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

The film is directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald and produced by Joel Kennedy and Julian Bird.

