Liam Gallagher praises "BIBLICAL" NHS ahead of #clapforourcarers event

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to show his gratitude for health workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to praise the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Oasis rocker has been observing the rules when it comes to social distancing, which means he's been spending a lot of time commenting on his favourite social media platform.

This morning (Thursday 26 March), the Once singer took the opportunity to thank the health workers across the UK, simply writing: "NHS BIBLICAL".

NHS BIBLICAL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2020

The praise comes after Gallagher shared a series of videos on social media, which saw him transform some of Oasis' classic tracks to encourage people to wash their hands.

Watch him sing Wonderwash and Champagne Soapernova here:

Meanwhile, the nation is set to prepare to applaud health workers across the UK with the #clapforourcarers event this Thursday (26 March) from 8pm.

All you have to do is gather from your homes, whether hanging out of your window or filming from home, is clap for a full minute for all the staff working across the NHS and health sector.

Landmarks across the UK will also be lit up with the NHS blue.

